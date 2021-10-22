First aid training for police

Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police and Rotaract District (3201) together organised training on first aid for traffic police personnel and those doing patrol duty, on Thursday. City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor inaugurated the training in which first aid equipment were distributed to police personnel. He also launched an initiative wherein first aid equipment will be kept at 52 traffic signals in Coimbatore city with the support of Thulasi Pharmacy. A release said a team from First Heart Foundations Network conducted the training. A total of 100 police personnel took part.

KMCH launches treatment for atrial fibrillation

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital on Thursday launched cyroablation treatment for atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that affects the upper chambers (atria) of the heart. Arun N. Palaniswami, executive director of KMCH; Shibu Mathew, Head of the Department of Electrophysiology, University Hospital Giessen, Germany; Thomas Alexander, senior consultant - interventional cardiologist, KMCH and M. Lawrance Jesuraj, Electro Physiologist, KMCH, were present.