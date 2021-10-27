Firm selected for certification

ERODE

27 October 2021 22:55 IST

Nani Agro Foods Private Limited, an Erode-based company involved in turmeric processing and manufacture of spices, has been selected by the Green Building Certification Institute for LEED Gold Certification under the LEED v4 for building operations and maintenance. A release said that the company has installed renewable energy as a power source for its manufacturing operations and a windmill and 490kw rooftop solar plant. The company also segregated solid waste and has a compost system to convert wet waste into manure, the release added

Rise in Mettur level

With inflow at over 37,000 cusecs, water level at Stanley Reservoir in Mettur Dam stood at 105.14 feet against the full reservoir level of 120 feet on Wednesday. Officials of the Public Works Department said that the inflow increased from 27,251 cusecs on Tuesday to 37,162 cusecs on Wednesday. Discharge from the dam was 100 cusecs into the River Cauvery and 300 cusecs into canals. The storage was 71.663 tmc against the capacity of 93.50 tmc.