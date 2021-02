Coimbatore

23 February 2021 23:47 IST

A. Sakthivel, founder of Poppys Group of Companies, has been elected president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). Mr. Sakthivel is also the chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) and has served as a top functionary in Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, and FIEO too.

