Fieldworkers in Namakkal to undergo COVID-19 test once in 10 days: Collector

NAMAKKAL

27 August 2020 18:44 IST

District Collector K. Megraj along with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan reviewed the COVID-19 containment measures in Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam municipalities on Thursday and advised fieldworkers to undergo COVID-19 test once in 10 days.

“As there has been a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases here, containment measures are discussed. To prevent residents from venturing out of containment zones for essential materials, the supply should be ensured. We have advised officials to collect details of migrant workers and persons travelling to Erode every day for work and random tests should be conducted for them once in 10 or 12 days,” Mr. Megraj told mediapersons.

Mr. Megraj said the officials would intensify door-to-door awareness campaigns and inform the public to reach out to doctors at the earliest as and when they showed symptoms. On ensuring limited crowd in weddings and other functions, Mr. Megraj said that on giving permission, an official from the Revenue Department or civic body should visit the venue and ensure only permissible crowd was present. Nearly 167 cases had been reported owing to gatherings in weddings and other functions, he added.

Mr. Sakthi Ganesan said police assistance had been ensured in the containment areas.

In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman reviewed the containment measures in Attur on Thursday. According to a release, 99 cases were identified in a single day in the area recently.

Mr. Raman said 1,800 persons had contracted the disease in Attur health district till date, of which 1,344 recovered and 36 persons died. As many as 420 patients were under treatment, the release said.