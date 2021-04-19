Fertilizer dealers warned against selling above retail price

Krishnagiri

19 April 2021 22:44 IST

Agriculture department officials carried out inspections at fertilizer retail shops here on Monday to verify whether it is sold at retail price.

According to the agriculture department release, special monitoring teams are carrying out inspections in fertilizer retail outlets in all blocks to verify the sale of fertilizers at retail price. The inspections are to ascertain if there is any profiteering in the sale of fertilizers, which the farmers are entitled to at a subsidy.

Fertilizer dealers have also been warned of revocation of licences if found to be profiteering by selling fertilizers to farmers over and above the packaged retail price, here in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

The agriculture department has also stated that there is adequate stock of fertilizers in the district to ensure farming activities are carried out uninterrupted. Farmers are urged to avail the fertilizers at the subsidy by producing Aadhaar cards.

Earlier, an inspection was carried out by assistant agriculture officers here at the retail fertilizer outlets in Kaveripattinam on Monday.