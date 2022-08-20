Female elephant found dead with pre-partum complications in Denkanikottai

A three-hour-long autopsy revealed the female elephant was carrying a fully mature calf inside

P.V. Srividya HOSUR
August 20, 2022 16:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A female elephant was found dead of pre-partum complications inside Tholluvabatta reserve forest in Denkanikottai forest range on Friday. The elephant, around 30 years of age, was found carrying a fully mature calf about to be delivered at the time of death. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, K.Karthikeyani, Wildlife Warden, Hosur Forest Division, said, upon receiving information about a dead elephant deep inside the forest, a team consisting of WLW, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Forest Veterinarian, an NGO representative, along with local village council representative inspected the spot.

A three-hour-long autopsy revealed the female elephant was carrying a fully mature calf inside. The elephant is suspected to have died of uterine inertia, caused by the malposition of the fetus, causing death by shock.

“The mother was left to nature inside the forest, while the calf is preserved in formalin. Once we get the consent of the Chief Wildlife Warden, the calf will be preserved for educational purposes,” Ms. Karthikeyani said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app