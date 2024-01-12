ADVERTISEMENT

Female elephant found dead in reserve forest near Coimbatore

January 12, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The female elephant that was found dead in Sirumugai forest range on Friday. The veterinarian who conducted the post-mortem said that the elephant could have died of hepatic disorder. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A female elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area near Sirumugai in Coimbatore district on Friday.

Frontline staff spotted the carcass of the cow elephant at Mothur Pethikuttai, falling under Pethikuttai beat of Sirumugai forest range.

According to the Forest Department, the elephant aged around 41 did not have visible injuries.

ALSO READ
‘Seven out of 14 elephants that died in Pethikuttai had liver disease’

A post-mortem examination on the carcass was performed on Friday afternoon in the presence of Forest officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sirumugai Forest Range Officer K. Manoj, the veterinarian who conducted the post-mortem said that the elephant could have died of hepatic disorder.

“Samples of internal organs have been collected and they will be sent to a laboratory for analysis to find the cause of death”, he said.

ALSO READ
Forest Dept. cites multiple reasons behind elephant deaths

Since the carcass was found close to the water storage area of the Bhavanisagar reservoir, it was shifted to another area inside the reserve forest and deep-buried after the autopsy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US