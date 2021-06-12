Industries seek clarification on operation of units

Coimbatore

12 June 2021 22:39 IST

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations has appealed to the District Collector to clarify if the units producing essential goods should get permission letter from the district administration to operate during the lockdown period.

In a memorandum to the District Collector, S. Nagarajan, the Federation said that industries making products in defence, agriculture, food, and export goods were permitted to operate. However, officials inspecting the units were asking for permission letter from the district administration. Since the administration had not provided any letter, the units were unable to furnish any such document and the officials were asking the units to shut down.

The district administration should clarify if the industries in the essential sector should get a permission letter.

If not, the Collector should instruct the officials to not ask for any document, the Federation said.