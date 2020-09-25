Farmers stage protests against Bills

Coimbatore Bureau

25 September 2020

Farmers on Friday protested against the recently passed farm Bills in Parliament and staged a road roko in Salem.

The protesters under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) staged protests at Kondalampatti, Vazhapadi and a few other places condemning the legislations that would affect the livelihood of farmers. They protested against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, the Essential Commodities -Amendment Ordinance 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance.

They raised slogans against the Central government and condemned its anti-farmer stand. The protesters also condemned the State government for not opposing the bills and welcoming it. The protesters staged a road roko at Kondalampatti roundabout and traffic had to be diverted for a short while at the junction. The protesters were later arrested and removed by the police. Close to 50 persons took part in the protest.

Former legislator P. Dilibabu said that the new bills will only favour corporates and is against the interests of farmers. He added that continuous protests would be conducted against the bills.

In Erode, farmers staged road roko at three places in the district.

Led by D. Raveendran, member, AIKSCC, T. Subbu, district secretary, Tamilaga Vivasaigal Sangam and C.M. Thulasimani, State vice-president, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, farmers gathered near the bus stand and blocked road. They said that when farmers lost their livelihood, the BJP-led government had passed the Bills to benefit the corporates which will ultimately lead to rise in prices of essential commodities.

Instead of fixing the minimum support price, the government had allowed the corporates to decide on what farmers should cultivate and what price to be given to them.A total of 157 farmers participated in road rokos at Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Kadambur.

The All India Kisan Sabha staged protests slamming the contentious farm bills in Krishnagiri.

Pledging support to the nationwide protests called by various farmers’ unions, the protesters condemned the BJP-led Central government for passing the Bills through a voice vote.

Dubbing the manner of passage of the bills through a voice as a blot on democracy, the protesters also slammed the State government for supporting the Bills. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had supported the passage of the Bills claiming that they would benefit the farmers.