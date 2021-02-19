Farmers seek action against units polluting water bodies

ERODE

19 February 2021 22:42 IST

The issue of textile processing units discharging effluents into Kalingarayan Canal was raised by farmers during the grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The meeting that was conducted after 10 months was chaired by Collector C. Kathiravan. Members of Kalingarayan Pasana Sabai said that recently over 30 units were sealed for discharging effluents into the canal and other water bodies. They wanted action against the violators and also wanted processing units to function five km away from the water bodies. They sought an automatic pollution detector installed in the canal.

The farmers said their crops were damaged by rats and if tablets were placed to kill rats, peacocks consumed it leading to their death for which cases were registered against farmers. Hence, they sought a solution to protect their crops from rat invasions. They wanted a separate board established for turmeric and tapioca and also integrate all the four turmeric markets so that auctioning took place under one roof. Members of Keel Bhavani Pasana Sabai wanted the concrete lining project dropped as it would affect the recharging of groundwater. Mr. Kathiravan said monthly meetings would not be held once Assembly election date was announced. In that case, farmers could submit their petitions in the box kept at the Collectorate.

He said steps were taken to install automatic pollution detector in the Kalingarayan Canal with the help of non-governmental organisations.