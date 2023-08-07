ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Erode urge governments to fulfil their demands

August 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staging a demonstration in front of the Erode Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Urging both the Central and State governments to fulfil their 10 important demands, farmers in large numbers submitted petitions to the district administration during the weekly grievances day meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Listing out their demands, farmers, under the banner of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, urged the State government to lift the ban on toddy, procure coconut, groundnut and other oil seeds from farmers directly and sell it through ration shops replacing palm oil.

They wanted the Central government to fix the minimum support price (MSP) for copra at ₹150 per kg and wanted the State government to procure raw coconut for ₹40,000 per tonne.

Based on the report of the National Commission on Farmers, MSP should be fixed for all agricultural products and the government should procure it, they urged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their other demands were workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme should be used for all farm activities, licence for farmers to hunt down wild boar that damage crops, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, annual subsidy for farmers as given in Odisha, Telangana and a few other States, and implementation of Pandiyaru – Punnampuzha scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US