Fake school admission form kicks up ‘Hindi’ row in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

19 August 2020 23:31 IST

A fake Coimbatore Corporation school admission application form containing a clause for learning Hindi as a third language, triggered a controversy on Wednesday with political parties accusing the civic body of violating the State government’s two-language education policy.

The form, which was widely circulated on social media, had a clause asking if students preferred to learn Hindi or craft.

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam general secretary K. Ramakrishnan immediately questioned the clause. He also wondered if by learning craft, the government had begun implementation of the National Education Policy, approved by the Union Cabinet recently.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and MDMK too condemned the Corporation.

However, seeking to put an end to the controversy, Corporation Commissioner Sravan Kumar Jatavath told reporters that the civic agency had not issued the application form. He warned that Corporation would initiate action against those who circulated the fake form.

The Corporation had no Hindi teacher on its rolls and the move was aimed at bringing disrepute to the civic body, he added.

Sources in the Corporation said the civic body never issued application for admission to primary and elementary classes.

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam expressed shock at the Coimbatore Corporation asking parents to choose between Hindi or craft for students to be admitted to its schools.

In a release, urban district secretary R.R. Mohankumar said the party condemned the Corporation for asking the parents as the State government had stated its position that it continued with two-language formula in education.

The party also asked for action against those officials who were responsible for inclusion of the column asking parents choose Hindi or craft in the application form.