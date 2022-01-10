Facilities being provided at Anamalai Road railway station

Coimbatore

10 January 2022 17:29 IST

Following various representations from passengers regarding basic amenities at the Anamalai Road railway station near Pollachi in Coimbatore district, the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has commenced provision of facilities at the halt station.

A railway official said on Monday that the toilet at the railway station was recently provided with water supply and electricity. Around 14 lights have also been provided on the platform, the official said. . Works to provide fencing have commenced and will be completed soon to prevent any unauthorised entry into the railway station, the official said.

Regarding the patronage for the Palakkad-Tiruchendur train services that was provided stoppage at Anamalai Road railway station from December 24 last year, the official said that around 15 passengers boarded Palakkad Junction – Tiruchendur Daily Unreserved Express at 6.04 a.m. on Monday. The patronage has seen a dip due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions and is expected to increase once the situation eases, according to the official.

R. Murugan, president of the Anamalai Train Passengers’ Welfare Association, said that the Palakkad Division authorities must have ensured that the basic amenities were available for the passengers prior to the provision of stoppage of Palakkad-Tiruchendur train services last year. The halt station, which serves passengers from Anamalai and Valparai taluks, must be converted into a block station with a full-time station manager, he urged.