Extend water release in LBP main canal by 25 days: farmers

Restoration work is in progress where a breach in Lower Bhavani Project main canal was reported in Nasiyanur Town Panchayat in Erode district on Friday.

04 September 2021 00:14 IST

With water discharge being stopped in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal due to breach, various farmers associations have urged the State government to extend the water release by 25 days.

Water was released from Bhavanisagar Dam into the canal on August 15 to benefit 1.03 lakh acre in the districts of Erode, Tiruppur and Karur for 120 days till December 12.

However, a breach in the canal at Malaipalayam village in Nasiyanur Town Panchayat led to inundation of houses and crops after which discharge was stopped completely.

Work commenced immediately to plug the breach. It was initially decided to plug the breach within 10 days and release water for irrigation and carry out permanent restoration works after December.

However, people in three villages, who were affected by flooding, and farmers wanted permanent restoration works undertaken. This delayed the work further.

Members of Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Federation, Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association and a few other associations inspected the works on Thursday and held discussions with officials.

Later, in a letter to the Executive Engineer, Water Resources Organisation, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Erode, they said though works were expected to be completed by September 10, full discharge of 2,300 cusecs was not possible immediately which would lead to water not reaching the tail-end farmers on time.

Quoting officials, they said discharge could be increased only in a phased manner to ensure safety of the canal and hence wanted the water release extended by another 25 days.