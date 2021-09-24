Exhibition of kolu dolls under way at Poompuhar showroom

ERODE

24 September 2021 22:38 IST

Ahead of the Navaratri celebrations, a special exhibition-cum-sale of kolu dolls is in progress at the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation’s Poompuhar showroom on Mettur Road here.

Kolu sets, dolls made of clay, paper mache, fabric and wood of various sizes and colours from different parts of the State are on display.

An array of kolu dolls, both stand alone and sets, were on display at the exhibition. Apart from this, traditional dolls and toys like Kondapalli dolls, Marapachi toys and dolls made of mud are also on display. The prices of dolls range from ₹50 to over ₹15,000. The showroom is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. till October 20.