Coimbatore

Evening market inaugurated in Ooty

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran at a stall at the evening Uzhavar Santhai in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY
Staff ReporterAugust 03, 2022 19:26 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:26 IST

The evening farmers’ market was inaugurated by Forest Minister K. Ramachandran in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

The market will function near Charring Cross between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will allow farmer producer organisations and self-help groups to sell their produce and the products in the evening directly to customers, said Mr. Ramachandran. Grains, millets pulses and value-added products will be sold during the evening hours, he added. The initiative is being supported by the department of agricultural marketing and agri business.

Farmer producers organisations and self-help groups that want to sell their products at the evening market can contact the deputy director at the department of agricultural marketing and agri business, said a press release from the district administration.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the initiative will help farmers across the district. He said that as the farmers’ market only functioned in the morning, the space was empty in the evening. With the inauguration of the evening market, the value added produce of farmers can be sold to customers and help provide higher incomes to farmers, he said.

