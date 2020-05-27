Evaluation under way at six camps across Erode district

ERODE

27 May 2020 21:59 IST

In Salem district, the evaluation began at six camps

The evaluation of Class XII answer scripts, which was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown, began at six camps across the district here on Wednesday.

The camps are set up at Hindu Kalvi Nilayam, S.V.N. Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Vellalar MHSS in Erode educational district and Saradha HSS, Saradha MHSS and Palaniyappa Girls HSS in Gobichettipalayam educational district.

On the first day, chief examiners and scrutiny officers evaluated the answer scripts, while assistant examiners will begin the process from Thursday.

A total of 872 examiners, comprising 109 chief examiners, 109 scrutiny officers and 654 assistant examiners in Erode and 66 chief examiners, 66 scrutiny officers and 396 assistant examiners will be involved in the process for 12 days.

District Collector C. Kathiravan inspected a centre at Thindal along with Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali on Wednesday.

He said that to ensure personal distancing, only eight persons - a chief examiner, a scrutiny officer and six assistant examiners - were allowed inside each hall.

All the teachers have been instructed to wear masks and use sanitiser while entering the premises. Disinfection was done in all the camps and police personnel were posted to prevent unauthorised entry of persons.

Salem

In Salem district, evaluation began at six camps in the educational districts of Salem, Attur and Edappadi in which 266 chief examiners and 266 scrutiny officers were involved. A total of 1,544 assistant examiners will start evaluating the answer scripts from Thursday and the camps are expected to conclude on June 23.

Namakkal

In Namakkal district, evaluation began at Kurinji Matric HSS, Vidyaa Vikas Boys HSS and SRV Girls HSS at Rasipuram and a total of 184 chief examiners and 184 scrutiny officers have been involved.

A total of 1,104 assistant examiners will evaluate answer scripts from Thursday.