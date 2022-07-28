Erode youth with IS affiliation arrested under UAPA

Laptop, SIM cards, documents and bank pass book seized from residence

A 29-year-old youth affiliated with Islamic State was arrested by the district police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Wednesday.

Aasif was in possession of materials related to the banned outfit, sources claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Erode North Police registered a case under Sections 121 (attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with intention of waging war) and 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of IPC and Sections 17, 18, 18 (A), 20, 38, 39 of UAPA.

He was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for a COVID-19 test, after which he is expected to be produced before a judge.

The arrest was made after National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Tuesday searched the residence of Mr. Aasif and his associate Yasin, 33, in Manickampalayam. It led to the seizure of a laptop, mobile phone, sim cards, documents and a bank pass book.

During the inquiry that lasted for over a day, Mr. Asif confessed to his connection with IS. Mr. Yasin is still being held for questioning.

Confirming the development, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan told media persons that further investigation is on to ascertain whether more youth were involved.

The two men were brought in for questioning after they were contacted by one Abdul Mondal alias Zuba, who was reportedly in contact with the terror outfit, claimed sources. Zuba was arrested in Salem by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday. CCB police also arrested his associate, Akhtar Hussain of Assam, a food delivery agent, at Tilak Nagar on Monday.