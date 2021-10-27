Erode reports 67 fresh COVID-19 cases

Erode

27 October 2021 00:05 IST

Erode district on Tuesday reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, which took the overall tally to 1,03,953.

While 69 persons were discharged after recovery, a total of 872 persons are under treatment.

Salem district reported 59 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,588. While 62 persons were discharged, 608 persons are under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 44 cases, taking the overall tally to 52,022.

While 65 persons were discharged, 536 are under treatment.