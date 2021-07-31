Erode reports 165 new COVID-19 cases

31 July 2021 23:52 IST

Erode district reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 93,694. While 104 persons were discharged, 1,462 persons are under treatment.

In Salem, 73 positive cases were reported, the lowest in recent times. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 20 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Collector S. Karmegham advised officials to increase testing for COVID-19. Mr. Karmegham along with senior officials reviewed the COVID-19 containment measures here and interacted with 69 zonal officers.

He advised the officials to increase swab sample collection and persons who had come in contact with COVID-19 patients must be quarantined. Mr. Karmegham told the officials to ensure that the public were following COVID-19 safety measures at shops and other business places and impose fine on the violators.

In Namakkal, 61 cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, four deaths were reported in Salem and three deaths in Namakkal.

Krishnagiri reported 42 fresh cases on Saturday. The active cases stood at 338 and a total of 41,359 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 29 new cases.

There were 342 active cases and 26,105 cases were reported in the district so far.