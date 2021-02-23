Erode district reports 13 COVID-19 cases

Erode

23 February 2021 22:17 IST

Erode district reported 13 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,745. While 16 persons were discharged, 124 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 12 positive cases. According to health officials, six cases were indigenous and six have returned from Chennai and Erode.

Five cases were reported in Namakkal, one patient has returned from Coimbatore.

