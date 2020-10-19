Erode Corporation’s two projects to be delayed by another six months

Erode

19 October 2020 22:34 IST

Construction works being expedited after adequate workforce was mobilised

The Erode City Municipal Corporation’s two major projects that were executed on a slow pace due to shortage of workforce were expedited after adequate workforce was arranged here.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation commenced construction of a modernised textile hub at E.K.V. Abdul Gani Textile Market Complex (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park at a cost of ₹ 51.59 crore. The work began in December, 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in 18 months. Likewise, construction of shopping complex at ₹ 14.94 crore at Kalaimadu Silai area commenced in March this year and was scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

But, due to lockdown, works were halted from March to May, and resumed in June with minimum workers. Non-availability of local workforce due to absence of public transportation, delay in mobilising workers from other States and the pandemic led to delay in executing the work with the required workers. Less than 50% workers were involved in the work till August and about 80% workers carried out works till the first week of October.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu, though work commenced after four months, availability of workforce was a major issue which was resolved only recently. He said that from the third week of October, required workforce was available and works were expedited. “The completion of the two projects will be delayed by six more months than the scheduled completion time”, he added.