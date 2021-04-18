Engineering units seek relaxations

COIMBATORE

The engineering units here have appealed to the State government to permit functioning of the units from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m .

The Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president M.V. Ramesh Babu said that the government has permitted only continuous processing units to function at night from April 20. The general engineering units should also be permitted. The units can plan the shift timing accordingly. The manufacturing units have not reported major COVID-19 cases so far and are taking steps to control the spread, he said.

Textile units have appealed to the government to allow operations without time restrictions. Further, movement of employees and workers should not be affected, said sources in the industry.

Hoteliers here said that business was just reviving. The restrictions announced on Sunday will be challenging. The employees may want to return home fearing total lockdown and revival after that is an issue of concern, said a hotelier here.