Elephant tramples man to death near Denkanikottai

Hosur

21 June 2021 23:05 IST

A 63-year-old farmer was trampled to death by an elephant at Ulipenda village in Denkanikotttai here on Monday.

The victim, Gundappa, was at his farm for night watch, at the time of the incident. According to the police, a lone elephant that was sighted around Ulipenda reserve forest over the last few days had attacked Gundappa and killed him in the spot.

His body was spotted by the villagers on Monday morning. The Forest Department staff from Thally arrived at the spot and held an inquiry, before retrieving the body for autopsy. The department handed over ₹50,000 as first part of the solatium to the bereaved family. The remaining ₹ 3.50 lakh would be given to the family of the victim.

In the wake of the farmers’ death, Madakkal panchayat handed over a petition to the Forest Department seeking intervention to prevent human deaths. They demanded that the forest department dig up elephant trenches, and erect solar fences to ward of animals venturing into farm lands.