Elephant found dead

24 June 2021 23:30 IST

A female elephant, aged between 20 and 24 years, was found dead in Urigam forest range on Thursday.

The carcass was found in Jodukarai lake area, according to District Forest Officer S. Prabhu. A team led by Assistant Conservator of Forests K. Karithikeyani inspected the spot.

An autopsy by the medical team led by veterinarian Dr. Prakash revealed that the elephant was pregnant and died of birthing complications.

