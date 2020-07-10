CoimbatoreUDHAGAMANDALAM 10 July 2020 23:16 IST
Comments
‘Elephant could have died of complications from fall’
Updated: 10 July 2020 23:16 IST
A translocated elephant from Hosur, which was found dead near a waterfall in Segur forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday, is suspected to have died of complications arising from a fall, Forest Department officials said after the post-mortem on Friday.
Deputy Director of MTR ((buffer zone) L.C.S. Srikanth said, “We suspect that the animal slipped while drinking water and fell in a position known as sternal recumbency. When this happens, the elephant needs to get upright in a few minutes, failing which it could lead to asphyxiation and death.” The elephant’s lack of knowledge of its new habitat could have contributed to its death, he added.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Coimbatore
Read more...