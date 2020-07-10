‘Elephant could have died of complications from fall’

UDHAGAMANDALAM

10 July 2020 23:16 IST

A translocated elephant from Hosur, which was found dead near a waterfall in Segur forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday, is suspected to have died of complications arising from a fall, Forest Department officials said after the post-mortem on Friday.

Deputy Director of MTR ((buffer zone) L.C.S. Srikanth said, “We suspect that the animal slipped while drinking water and fell in a position known as sternal recumbency. When this happens, the elephant needs to get upright in a few minutes, failing which it could lead to asphyxiation and death.” The elephant’s lack of knowledge of its new habitat could have contributed to its death, he added.

