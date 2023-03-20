ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant captured from Coimbatore died of injuries caused by country-made bomb, says autopsy report

March 20, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The carcass of the female elephant before performing the post-mortem examination on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The female elephant that was captured from a village near Coimbatore on March 17 for treatment, died of injuries caused by a country-made bomb, according to the veterinarians who conducted the autopsy on Monday.

The veterinarians said that the elephant’s jaws and molars were broken after biting into a country-made explosive, locally known as ‘avittukai’ that poachers use to hunt animals such as wild boar and deer.. There was also a cut in the middle of the elephant’s tongue. Forest veterinary officers A. Sukumar from Coimbatore Forest Division, E. Vijayaraghavan from Pollachi Forest Division and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Senthilnathan from Valparai performed the autopsy at Varagaliar in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

The elephant started entering villages within the limits of the Karamadai forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division after it was unable to take proper feed. The Department captured the elephant, aged between 30 and 32, from Athimathaiyanur near Karamadai on March 17 and shifted it to a kraal (wooden enclosure) at Varagaliar elephant camp for treatment. However, the animal died around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

