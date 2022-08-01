Coimbatore

Electors in Erode encouraged to link their voter ID with Aadhaar card

Staff Reporter ERODE August 01, 2022 18:08 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 18:08 IST

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni has said that electors can link their voter identity card with Aadhaar card by themselves through the National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) or Voter Helpline Mobile App.

Chairing a meeting with the representative of recognised political parties at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Collector said that Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed officials to begin linking of voter identity cards with Aadhaar from August 1 and complete it by March 31, 2023. “Linking the card with Aadhaar will help in curbing voting malpractice”, he said and asked electors, if willing, can submit form 6B with Aadhaar details to the booth level officers. Also, officials will also visit each household for completing the process, he added.

Electors can use the NVSP portal of mobile app or visit the e-service centres for linking, he added. The first special camp will be held on September 9 and electors can submit 11 types of valid documents for the process, he added.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that those who do not have an Aadhaar card, can link their voter identity card with the 11 valid documents that were permitted by the ECI. Hence, he requested the electors to come forward and complete the process at the earliest.

District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandran, Personal Assistant to Collector (General) in-charge Kumaran, Election Tahsildar Sivagami and other officials were present.

