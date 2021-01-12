Edappadi K. Palaniswami greets T.M. Kaliannan Gounder

NAMAKKAL

12 January 2021 22:47 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami greeted T.M. Kaliannan Gounder, the only provisional Parliament member on his 101st birthday on Monday.

District Collector K. Megraj visited Mr. Gounder at his residence in Thiruchengode and conveyed the Chief Minister’s greetings and a letter addressed to Mr. Gounder. In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami appreciated the contributions made by Mr. Kaliannan Gounder for development of Salem-Namakkal region and his contributions in Indian freedom struggle.

Mr. Gounder celebrated his birthday on January 10. Various leaders and legislators conveyed wishes on the day.

