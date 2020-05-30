E-pass must, says Salem Collector

Salem

30 May 2020 22:55 IST

District Collector S.A. Raman said that persons travelling to Salem should possess e-pass issued by the State government.

Mr. Raman said, “persons travelling to Salem are checked at border check posts and their samples are collected for COVID-19 tests. We are considering possibilities of taking action against those travelling to district without e-pass.”

Mr. Raman advised public to wear masks when venturing out in public and ensure hand sanitation. “Stern action would be taken against those venturing out without wearing masks”, he said.

The Collector on Saturday launched two battery-operated cars with stretchers donated by Rotary Club, the Excel group and JSW group here. R. Balajinathan, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, and other senior officials were present.