DYFI opposes 24x7 water supply through PPP mode in Salem

The Hindu Bureau
October 06, 2022 18:19 IST

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) has urged the Corporation not to implement a new water scheme in a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

In a petition to the Corporation here on Thursday, members of DYFI led by its Salem Urban (East) president M. Tamilselvan said the Corporation plans to implement the new water scheme to supply drinking water for the residents 24x7 at a cost of ₹ 693.49 crore with funds from the Union and State governments.

But some political parties oppose this move, as including private players in the water supply will lead to the loss of control of the Corporation’s power in the water supply. 

