Dyeing unit employee found dead in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

13 January 2021 00:07 IST

A 19-year-old girl from Pudukottai district, who was employed in a factory near Singanallur here, was found dead in her house at Ganapathy Nagar on Monday.

The police have identified the deceased as S. Shanthi, a native of Vayalogam in Pudukottai district. She is suspected to have ended her life after allegedly being scolded by the factory manager.

According to police, Shanthi had been working along with her older sister Saranya in a dyeing factory at SIHS Colony near Singanallur. After the factory’s manager allegedly scolded her in the presence of other employees around 8 a.m., she went home for lunch at noon. Saranya went home around 1 p.m. and found Shanthi dead. The Singanallur police have registered a case based on the complaint from Saranya.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.