DVAC seizes unaccounted cash from RTO check-post in Coimbatore

Coimbatore:

23 October 2020 15:24 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized ₹91,000 unaccounted cash from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) checkpost at K.G. Chavadi in Coimbatore district on Friday.

The officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DVAC) T.H. Ganesh visited the checkpost at 5 a.m. on Friday based on a tip-off. The Transport Department officials had been allegedly receiving bribe money at the check-post to allow vehicles going to Kerala, according to DVAC sources.

The surprise inspection commenced at 5 a.m. to ensure that the officials did not leave the check-post after their shift ends at 8 a.m., the sources added. The K.G. Chavadi check-post comes under the control of RTO (West).

Following the recovery of unaccounted cash, the DVAC booked four persons at the check-post namely motor vehicle inspector Saroja, assistant motor vehicle inspector Arul, office assistant Kannan and a private individual named Saravanan.

The case was registered under Section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 102 (Power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to the sources. Further investigations are on.