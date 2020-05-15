Domestic air cargo movement expected to get a fillip

15 May 2020 23:07 IST

Products related to healthcare and essential needs are sent from Coimbatore

With a flight arriving at Coimbatore International Airport every day to carry domestic cargo and industrial activity resuming in the district, domestic air cargo movement is expected to pick up in the coming days.

Industry and official sources said the SpiceJet flight comes to Coimbatore every day in the morning and covers a few cities. From Bengaluru or Chennai, the cargo can be sent to other metropolitan cities.

The aim is to give confidence to industries in smaller cities that air cargo facility is available during lockdown period too. The flight can carry nearly 2.5 tonnes of cargo.

It also brings cargo from other cities to Coimbatore, though the volume is very low now.

With the lockdown, there is no domestic movement of perishables - flowers and vegetables - by flights. Currently, products related to healthcare sector and essential needs are sent from here. Industries across the region, including Tiruppur and Erode, can make use of the daily flight.

Industrial activity has just commenced in Coimbatore district. Those who had finished products had taken permission during the lockdown and moved the goods. So, only the prudcts that are partially completed will be shipped in the near future. The other industries will take some more time. But, if there is better awareness among trade and industry in the region that domestic air cargo movement is possible now, the demand for the service will go up, the sources said.

Some industries are using surface transport to move goods from Chennai or Bengaluru. These units can make use of the flight facility. Gold is another major commodity that is brought to Coimbatore by air by the jewellery units. These units have also just re-started work. And purchase of bullion is expected to go up in the coming days, the sources added.