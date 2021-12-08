‘Do not prefer self-medication’

SALEM

08 December 2021 23:38 IST

District Collector S. Karmegam has asked people with fever and body pain not to prefer self-medication and immediately approach the nearest government hospital or primary health centre.

He held a consultative meeting on dengue preventive measures in which Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj and other officials took part at the Collectorate.

Mr. Karmegam said the administration continued to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Though the spread of virus was reducing, people should continue to follow the norms while in public places.

The Collector said due to incessant rain, there were chances of outbreak of dengue and viral infections and asked people to follow all the norms.

“If they suffer from fever or body pain, they should immediately visit the government hospital or primary health centre,” he said. He asked people not to buy medicines from medical shops and go for self-medication.

Workers involved in anti-dengue operations should visit all the households allotted for them and effectively carry out the work, he added. He said all the local bodies should involve in anti-dengue operations and asked officials to monitor the works.