DMK stages protest demanding resignation of Surappa

T. Senguttuvan, MLA (third left), leading the DMK protest against Anna University Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

KRISHNAGIRI

15 October 2020 23:20 IST

The DMK cadres led by Krishnagiri MLA T. Senguttuvan staged a protest demonstration here near Anna statue demanding the resignation of Anna University Vice-Chancellor on Thursday.

The demonstration was part of the protests by the DMK over the Vice-Chancellor’s move writing directly to the Centre seeking Institute of Eminence Status for the university.

Vice-Chancellor M.K. Surappa triggered a row by writing to the Centre seeking Institute of Eminence status for the university, a move that is feared to bring the university under the Centre and thereby, affect the reservation policy of the State in the engineering colleges.

The AIADMK government had sought a written explanation from the Vice-Chancellor. On the other hand, the DMK launched an attack on the Vice-Chancellor demanding his resignation. Earlier, DMK led protests outside Anna University.

As an extension of the protest, DMK cadres here led by the party’s district secretary Mr. Senguttuvan raised slogans against the V-C and demanded that the university be protected from a takeover by the Centre.