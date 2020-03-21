DMK MLA threatens protest against increase in water deposit charges

COIMBATORE

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA representing Singanallur Assembly constituency and the party’s Coimbatore east unit in-charge N. Karthik has threatened to stage a protest against the Coimbatore Corporation if it did not stop collecting additional water deposit charges.

In a press release, he said after the Corporation initiated the move to collect ₹ 4,000 as additional deposit for every water connection, the DMK and its allies had staged protests and opposed the move on eight occasions in 2017.

This led to the civic body suspending the move to collect the deposit.

But, it had come to light that the Corporation continued to collect the additional deposit when members of the public approached it for various permissions and certificates.

This was to be condemned, Mr. Karthik said and added that if the civic body did not give up the move, the DMK and its allies would renew their protest.

In the release, he also drew the Corporation’s attention to the poor condition of road that it had dug for laying underground sewer lines and the need to repair and re-lay such roads at the earliest.