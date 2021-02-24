DMK condemns Corporation

COIMBATORE

24 February 2021 00:08 IST

The Coimbatore east urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has condemned the way the Coimbatore Corporation went about implementing the lake development project under the Smart Cities Mission.

In a resolution passed at the unit executive committee meeting, the party said the Corporation was spending most of the ₹ 998 crore allotted to the project for ornamental work without prioritising the sewage treatment plant work. As a result, the lakes continued to be filled with municipal sewage.

The party also condemned the delay in competing the road overbridge across railway crossings in SIHS Colony, Neelikonampalayam, Hope College-Thanneerpandal.

Advertising

Advertising

It reiterated its demand for scrapping the agreement the Corporation had signed with Suez India for revamping water distribution in the old city area.