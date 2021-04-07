DMK candidate’s car damaged

Coimbatore

07 April 2021 00:39 IST

DMK Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy’s car was damaged near Gandhipark on Tuesday when he attempted to visit booth 181.

Sources close to Mr. Sivasenapathy alleged that AIADMK cadre blocked his car to prevent him from visiting booths though he travelled only in a permitted vehicle.

This led to scuffle between AIADMK and DMK cadre in Selvapuram, which the security personnel tried to defuse by escorting Mr. Sivasenapathy and moving the cadre.

Advertising

Advertising

The sources said Mr. Sivasenapathy had complained to Collector S. Nagarajan that the AIADMK candidate and Minister S.P. Velumani’s supporters had attempted to launch a murderous assault on him but he was whisked away safely by his supporters.

Besides verbally abusing him, the AIADMK cadre also tried to prevent him from moving around the constituency, he alleged and sought stringent action.

The Selvapuram police registered a case against 200 persons belonging to the DMK and the AIADMK alliances in connection with the clash that took place in front of the polling station at the Corporation Elementary School, Selvapuram.

According to the police, Mr Sivasenapathi, along with five others came to the Corporation Elementary School, Selvapuram north, to visit the polling booth. Some AIADMK workers suddenly assembled in front of the gate and raised slogans against the DMK candidate. They also tried to attack Mr. Sivasenapathi who was rescued by the police.

The police said that the party cadres blocked the road, disturbed the public transport and failed to follow COVID-19 safety norms. The party men also deterred the police from discharging their duty, said the police.