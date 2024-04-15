DMK, BJP did nothing for Coimbatore: S.P. Velumani

April 15, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK and the BJP governments in the State and the Centre did nothing for the expansion of Coimbatore airport, said former Minister S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Monday.

Mr. Velumani told presspersons the DMK had done nothing for people in the last three years. The AIADMK had transformed Coimbatore. It had shown 50 years’ development in five years. The BJP had just 3% vote share and did not have people to work at the poll booths. It won a seat in Coimbatore Assembly constituency because of the AIADMK. The BJP was releasing false opinion polls. The DMK abandoned the Anamalai-Nallar scheme though the AIADMK had initiated it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.