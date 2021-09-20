DMK, allies stage protest

COIMBATORE

20 September 2021 23:18 IST

Political parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a protest in Coimbatore against the Central Government’s policies. In response to a call by the alliance leadership, party leaders in the district and cadre hoisted black flags atop their houses to register their protest.

All the office-bearers of the five district units led the protests. Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik said the protest was against the Government’s refusal the repeal the three farm laws, to order a probe in the Pegasus snooping case, failure to reduce fuel prices among others, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of the Coimbatore District Pradesh Congress Committee led by working president Mayura S. Jayakumar hoisted black flag at the Spinning Mill Workers’ Union office in the city to register their protest.

Sources said leaders of other parties in the alliance also participated in the black flag protest.