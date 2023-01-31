DMK, AIADMK councillors trade charges in Salem Corporation council meeting

January 31, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

Ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK councillors confronted one another and entered into a war of words and trade charges at the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was presided over by Mayor A. Ramachandran.

Imayavarman of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) demanded action against a YouTube channel for allegedly broadcasting news about the past council meeting.

Jayakumar of DMK slammed the VCK councillor for speaking against the DMK while in alliance. Mr. Jayakumar said that getting all needed projects for his ward, the councillor is speaking against DMK in the media. Mr. Imayavarman replied that he belongs to a separate party and not to the DMK. Later, the Mayor intervened and pacified the two councillors.

Varadharaj of AIADMK said that for the past 11 months no work was completed in his ward number 60. While the Corporation officials were replying to the charges, the councillor continued his allegations, sparking a spat between DMK and AIADMK councilors.

K.C. Selvaraj (AIADMK) wanted powers to be given to zonal chairmen to sanction funds for minor works. He demanded a new urban primary health centre for his ward number 22 and a road for a burial ground. S. Gunasekaran of DMK sought details of funds sanctioned during the AIADMK regime, the debts of the Corporation, and the interest paid by the Corporation.

Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani said that the battery vehicles brought during the AIADMK regime were not in use. After the DMK came to power, 216 vehicles were used for collecting garbage. Santhamoorthy (DMK) alleged, that former Corporation Commissioner Sathish and the AIADMK government procured battery vehicles for ₹ 2.40 lakh instead of ₹ 1.70 lakh per vehicle.

The AIADMK councillors refuted the charges and said that during 2016–21 the Corporation was administered by officials. The AIADMK government sanctioned only the funds and the officials only executed the works.

Trading charges against one another, the AIADMK councillors tried to stage a walkout from the meeting. But the DMK councillors spoke to them and made them participate in the meeting.

Esan Elango (DMK) wanted the slogan “My Garbage, My Responsibility” mandatory in all advertisements displayed in Salem City in order to create awareness about solid waste management. The council passed 70 resolutions.