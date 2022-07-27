DMDK cadres stage protest at Krishnagiri against hike in power tariff and GST

Cadres of the DMDK during a protest against the State government proposal to hike power tariff and the GST hike in essential commodities, in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.27 July 2022. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

July 27, 2022 13:52 IST

Slogans were raised against the State and the Central governments over the issues.

The cadres of Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) staged a protest against the hike in power tariff and GST on essential commodities here on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The party cadre gathered outside the Collectorate and raised slogans against the State and the Union governments over the hike in power tariffs and essential commodities. Advertisement Advertisement Slamming the State government for the hike in electricity charges, the DMDK functionaries demanded that the government roll back the hike that would adversely hurt the poor who are already hit by COVID. The protesters also condemned the Union government for the hike in GST on essential commodities. According to the cadre, the hike in GST has led to an increase in the price of essential commodities manifold, while already the prices of essential commodities were up due to inflation. Now, the hike in the GST on essential commodities had spiked the prices of most basic commodities such as rice, hurting the lower middle classes and the poor. The Union government should reverse the tax that was currently being palmed off on the consumer, the DMDK cadre said.

