District Development and Coordination committee meeting held in Krishnagiri

September 08, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting in progress in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A meeting of District Development, Coordination and Monitoring Committee was held here on Friday. It was chaired by Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar at the Collectorate.

Dr. Chellakumar reviewed the functioning of the various departments and the implementation of the schemes.

He reviewed the schemes of the Union government and the State government under implementation of rural development, local bodies, Tangedco, agriculture, forest, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board, animal husbandry, public works and various other departments.

Repair and desilting of channels by the Public Works Department, implementation of Housing for All scheme, Clean India Mission, Smart City programme, Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGS, Food Security Act, among others were reviewed. Progress of works undertaken under the MP local area development funds were also reviewed by Dr. Chellakumar.

Officials were instructed to expedite the works currently under progress and ensure their timely completion.

Collector K.M. Sarayu, Additional Collector Vandana Garg, and Hour Corporation Commissioner D. Sneha were among the officials present.

