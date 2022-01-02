Distribution of Pongal gift hampers to begin in Coimbatore on Jan. 4

Coimbatore

02 January 2022 18:15 IST

The district administration would start distributing Pongal gift hampers on January 4 by issuing tokens first, said a release.

For the 10.78 lakh beneficiaries in the district, the administration would distribute the gift hampers, street-wise at 200 beneficiaries a day on turn basis. The beneficiaries included rice card holders and Sri Lankan refugees living in camps.

The tokens would have the date and time of distribution. The Pongal gifts distribution would be through the point of sale machine. After the sale, the card holder would get an SMS, the release said and added that the distribution would continue even after the Pongal festival.

At the given date and time, the card holders or their family members couled go to the fair price shop concerned and await their turn while following the COVID-19 safety protocol. If members of the public had difficult in getting the 21-item gifts, including cloth bag, they could call the taluk supply official concerned – Coimbatore North 94450-00246, Coimbatore West 94450-00250, Coimbatore South 94450-00247, Pollachi 94450-00252, Annur 94457-96442, Anamalai 97892-30138, Perur 94450-00249, Madukkarai 94450-00248, Kinathukadavu 94457-96443, Mettupalayam 94450-00251, Sulur 94450-00406 and Valparai 94450-00253.