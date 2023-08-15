August 15, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Distribution of certificates of appreciation to 109 police personnel and 153 government officials and employees marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations here on Tuesday. Earlier, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati hoisted the National Flag at the VOC Grounds. He also accepted the guard of honour and reviewed the police parade.

Mr. Pati felicitated the family members of 14 freedom fighters, Tamil movement martyrs, and also the 2023 Tiruvalluvar awardee Iraniyan N.K Ponnusamy.

Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, A. Saravana Sundar and Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari, Coimbatore City Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G. Chandeesh, District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila and government officials were present.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar handed over certificates of appreciation to 76 officials and employees of the civic body. Among them, four permanent conservancy workers received ₹2,000 each for over 25 years of their service. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Deputy Commissioner S. Selvasurabi took part in the celebrations.

I-Day 2023 in Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj released white doves and tricoloured balloons, along with Tiruppur City Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, District Superintendent of Police P. Saminathan and District Revenue Officer T.P.Jai Beam. He presented medals and certificates to 159 people — 52 police personnel including 20 best constables of the city police, 32 of the district police and 107 government officers and employees. He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹34,36,633 to 52 beneficiaries.

At the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation office, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar with Corporation Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar handed over gold and silver coins to 16 high-scoring school students and loans worth ₹37 lakh to women self-help groups.

