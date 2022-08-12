Discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir reduced

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 12, 2022 18:15 IST

The discharge of surplus water from Bhavanisagar reservoir into River Bhavani was reduced from 15,000 cusecs to 13,100 cusecs here on Friday.

At 2 p.m. Friday, the inflow stood at 15,200 cusecs and the discharge into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was 1,000 cusecs, Kalingarayan canal 400 cusecs and Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals 500 cusecs. The storage was 30.31 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said that the inflow continued to be at 15,200 cusecs. In view of decrease in rain in the catchment areas, the inflow would drop, they said.

