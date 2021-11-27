Discharge from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM

27 November 2021 00:10 IST

Discharge from Mettur dam was reduced to 22,000 cusecs on Friday.

According to officials from Public Works Department, at 8 a.m, water level at the dam remained at 120.10ft. The storage was 93,630 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 26,000 cusecs and 25,500 cusecs was released into River Cauvery through power house and Ellis Saddle surplus gates. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 500 cusecs.

By 3.30 p.m., the discharge was reduced to 22,000 cusecs, 17,000 cusecs was released through power house and 5,000 cusecs through Ellis Saddle surplus gates.

