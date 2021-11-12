Discharge from Mettur dam reduced

SALEM/ERODE

12 November 2021 22:59 IST

The discharge from Mettur dam was reduced to 12,000 cusecs since the late hours of Thursday.

According to officials from the Public Works Department, on Friday, the water level at the dam was maintained at 119 ft and the storage was 91,883 tmcft. The dam received an inflow of 14,812 cusecs. The discharge from the dam through dam and tunnel power houses was reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 14,000 cusecs since 10 p.m. on Thursday. The discharge through East-West canal was maintained at 150 cusecs.

In Erode, the water level at Bhavanisagar dam was maintained at 103 ft against a total scale of 105ft.

The storage at the reservoir was 31.13 tmc ft and the dam received an inflow of 1,475 cusecs.

The discharge through Lower Bhavani Project canal was maintained at 1,300 cusecs and 100 cusecs of water was discharged through River Bhavani.