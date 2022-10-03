‘Disburse Deepavali bonus for construction, manual workers’

The Tamil Nadu Hind Mazdoor Sabha Construction & Unorganised Labourers’ Association, on Monday, requested the State Government to disburse Deepavali bonus of ₹7,000 to over 35 lakh workers under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers (Construction Workers) Welfare Scheme.

Association General Secretary G. Manoharan and a few other members submitted a petition to the District Collector in this regard.

In the petition, the association members requested the Chief Minister, M.K Stalin, to increase the monthly assistance for those registered with the welfare board of the State under 17 categories.

The members also asked the CM to santion funds to clear the pending pension dues for several retired workers under the sector. They also sought educational assistance for the children of construction and manual labourers studying in Class X to XII.