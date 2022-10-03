‘Disburse Deepavali bonus for construction, manual workers’

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 03, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Hind Mazdoor Sabha Construction & Unorganised Labourers’ Association, on Monday, requested the State Government to disburse Deepavali bonus of ₹7,000 to over 35 lakh workers under the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers (Construction Workers) Welfare Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Association General Secretary G. Manoharan and a few other members submitted a petition to the District Collector in this regard.

In the petition, the association members requested the Chief Minister, M.K Stalin, to increase the monthly assistance for those registered with the welfare board of the State under 17 categories.

The members also asked the CM to santion funds to clear the pending pension dues for several retired workers under the sector. They also sought educational assistance for the children of construction and manual labourers studying in Class X to XII.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app